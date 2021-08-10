Cancel
Lakeland, FL

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Lakeland Digest
(Lakeland, FL) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcUyf_0bNRQRKH00

1. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Lakeland, FL

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Outbound Sales Account Executive - Remote

🏛️ Harbor Compliance

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Overview Harbor Compliance is a fast-growing technology company that is reinventing how nonprofits and businesses manage critical areas of compliance. An Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Jr Sales Account Executive (Remote)

🏛️ TargetCW

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jr Sales Account Executive (Remote) Remote Pay: $30-$35hr (Weekly pay + Benefits ) 4 months ( High potential for extension/permanent) Full- time M-F Our client is an established and leading ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Insurance Agent - Remote Sales Position

🏛️ CCS Insurance

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Insurance Agent - Sales (Property & Casualty) CCS Insurance is seeking an outgoing, career-oriented professional agent to join the team. As a team member, you will be quoting and selling "inbound ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Junior Outbound Sales Development Representative (Remote Available)

🏛️ InMotion Hosting

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $36,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

InMotion Hosting is searching for a Junior Outbound Sales Development Representative to source, qualify, and nurture new sales leads for one of our newest product lines. We're looking for someone ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. 100% Remote Bilingual Customer Service Representative

🏛️ TEEMA

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bilingual Disability Specialist/Healthcare Customer Service Representative Full/Time and Permanent job with Great benefits and forever remote! We send you equipment for use in this role. Bilingual in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Remote Customer Service Representative

🏛️ ChaseSource, LP

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Customer Service | This Customer Service Associate provides assistance to incoming callers. Must live in the State of Illinois. Remote/Virtual (comfort of your own home) Work Tuesday - Friday ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Remote Customer Service Representative

🏛️ AppleOne Employment Services

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Customer Service Role! Several openings! We are seeking associates for several Remote CSR roles. Candidates should reside in SC, NC or GA. The role will begin in August and will be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Administrative Specialist - Partially Remote

🏛️ Recovery Partners - United States

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Recovery Partners is a nationally licensed collection agency located in Scottsdale, AZ. We specialize in Insurance Subrogation for major insurance carriers. Great entry level opportunity! In this ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Account Executive (100% remote) - Ad Girls

🏛️ Hub Recruiting | TA for the Modern World

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $2,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Account Executive We're an ambitious and fast-growing Facebook™ & Instagram™ Advertising agency experiencing tremendous growth and we're seeking our next team member! Our mission is to put more ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

With Lakeland Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

