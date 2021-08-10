Work remotely in Americus — these positions are open now

(Americus, GA) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.



1. Remote Tax Senior (Contract)

🏛️ Beech Valley Solutions

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $55 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Tax Senior Compensation: $45 - $55 / hour Location: Fuly Remote Nationwide (WFH) Duration: 2-3 months; this role would be during the Fall 2021 tax busy season. Preferably that would include ...

2. Customer Sales Representative - Work From Home rd107

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 9

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

3. Sales Representative / Remote

🏛️ The Republic Agency

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for highly motivated Sales Representatives with a go-getter mindset to join our team! While this job is Remote, you will meet with clients face to face. In this role, you will work ...

4. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Americus, GA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Americus, GA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

6. Remote Customer Service Rep (Concierge)

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description Concierge Service Team At SYKESHome, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! As a remote based Customer Service Rep for SYKES Concierge Service Team, you ...

7. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...

8. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...

9. Remote Entry Level Sales Rep, NO Cold Calls! Hiring Event Tomorrow

🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...

10. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - On-Demand, Remote, Flexible Sales

🏛️ ASSURANCE Independent Agents

📍 Americus, GA

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMPORTANT: SEP ends August 15th, which is the perfect training ground for the upcoming OEP season. Come get trained up NOW, earning high commissions, so you feel 100% comfortable when OEP rolls ...