Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Hoopa require no experience

(Hoopa, CA) Looking to get your foot in the door in Hoopa? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Remote Entry Level Sales Rep, NO Cold Calls! Hiring Event Tomorrow

🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division

📍 Eureka, CA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Arcata, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

3. Entry Level Locksmith Wanted/Will Train

🏛️ Realty Rekey

📍 Eureka, CA

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a locksmith trainee to help with residential rekeys.. Our jobs can be scheduled to fit your schedule and are a perfect supplement to your current income. Each job entails removing ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Eureka, CA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

5. Life Insurance Sales Agent- Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Arcata, CA

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Sales Agent individual to help us grow our sales force in the area. No experience is required and growth opportunities available! We are currently offering Telesales and work ...

6. Roofing Laborer

🏛️ MOORE'S ROOFING AND SERVICES

📍 Eureka, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tear off roofing, clean up and prep for installation. Physical work. No experience needed just looking for someone who shows up and is reliable. Drivers license preferred. Room for growth. Call Todd ...

7. Benefits Assistant

🏛️ Pauli-Shaw Insurance Agency

📍 Arcata, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Data Entry requiring great detail, management of many tasks, use of several data bases and carrier websites, answering phones, communicating with internal and external customers. Licensing not ...