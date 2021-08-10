Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Mt Pleasant

(MT PLEASANT, MI) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Mt Pleasant companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mt Pleasant:

1. Insurance Sales Agent

🏛️ Family First Life - Summit

📍 Midland, MI

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family First Life is an independent, NON-CAPTIVE, life insurance agency with thousands of sales representatives all around the country. We work with some of the biggest insurance carriers in the ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Coleman, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Hiring Event - CDL-A Truck Driver and Warehouse Order Selector

🏛️ Sysco - Detroit, MI - Hiring Event

📍 Lake, MI

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join us for a Sysco open interview event in Detroit, MI Walk-Ins Are Welcome Event Date & Time: Thursday August 12th 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM EST Event Address: The Onsite Conference Center 41600 Van Born ...

4. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn $65,000/Year Minimum

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Midland, MI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Truck Driver Jobs Guaranteed $65,000/yr Minimum Pay - Top Drivers Earn Up To $100,000 No carrier pays you better than Marten. With our weekly guaranteed pay, drivers are taking home a minimum ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1,515 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Alma, MI

💰 $1,515 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Alma, Michigan. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit * Discipline ...

6. APay Specialist - Midland, MI

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Midland, MI

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your next good thing is right here. At Kelly® Professional & Industrial, we're all about helping you discover what's next in your career. Our client in Midland, Michigan is seeking an Apay ...

7. ACH Associate (Banking)

🏛️ Superior Staffing Solutions

📍 Midland, MI

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our client, located in Midland, MI, has immediate hiring needs for ACH Associates to join their team. Responsibilities will include: * Process daily ACH and EFT transactions on behalf of customers of ...

8. Member Services Specialist

🏛️ Dow Chemical Employees Credit Union

📍 Midland, MI

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Member Services Specialist Tired of working nights? Here is an exciting opportunity to work with an excellent team and take your customer service skills to the next level! Dow Chemical Employees ...

9. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Midland, MI

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...

10. HHA, CNA, Caregiver *Sidney, Michigan*

🏛️ Care Plus TLC

📍 Stanton, MI

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$13.00 per hour for CNA- Certified Nursing Assistant or HHA Home Health Aides - WE will TRAIN YOU! CALL: 616-884-5401 Care Plus TLC is interviewing Home Health Aides and Certified Nursing Assistants ...