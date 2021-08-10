Work remotely in North Platte — these positions are open now
(North Platte, NE) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.
1. Account Rep (Remote)
🏛️ Nebraska Division (CLH-NE)
📍 North Platte, NE
💰 $95,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Account Rep (Remote) Making the difference: Our clients are looking for viable alternatives to their current benefit programs and as a result of current economic conditions, the demand for our ...
2. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive
🏛️ DISH
📍 North Platte, NE
💰 $29 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...
3. Customer Service Representative Work from Home
🏛️ OnTel
📍 North Platte, NE
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...
4. Reviewer/Tasker - North Platte, NE
🏛️ One Federal Solution
📍 North Platte, NE
💰 $300 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Job Details Level Undisclosed Job Location SNAP North Platte - North Platte, NE Remote Type N/A Position Type Contractor Education Level Undisclosed Salary Range Undisclosed Travel Percentage ...
