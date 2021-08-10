Hiring Now: These roles are open in Lefor

(LEFOR, ND) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Lefor.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lefor:

1. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,520 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $2,520 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Dickinson, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating ...

2. Flowback Operator

🏛️ Newkota Services

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $400 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: As a flowback operator, you work at an oil and gas rig and monitor flowback equipment. Your responsibilities in this career include maintaining a safe work environment, recording ...

3. OTR CDL A Company Driver No Touch Freight Up to $91K Per Year

🏛️ J- Mar Enterprises

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL A Drivers No Touch Freight and Flexible Home Time! $2,000 Signing Bonus! Drivers earning up to $91,000/year! Call Us At: (877) 596-2559 or Apply Below! J-Mar Enterprises is a family-owned ...

4. General Manager

🏛️ Confidential Colorado Company

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION The General Manager provides operational, financial and organizational direction to various office services-related functions within the retail locations in the areas of merchandising ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM - Great Benefits

🏛️ Crete Carrier - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Route Options - Weekly Home Time With Most Routes Getting You Home On Weekends

6. CDL-A Dedicated Company Driver

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

7. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ North Dakota Company

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Seeking results-driven sales representative to actively seek out and engage customer prospects. You will provide complete and appropriate solutions for every customer in order to ...

8. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn 62-70 CPM + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Transport America - Company Drivers

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers New Hire Transition Bonus - Top Pay as High as 70 CPM for Teams - Recent CDL School Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay! Now Hiring Solo and Team Drivers! New Pay ...

9. Service Writer

🏛️ Plains Ag LLC

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you want to work with a company that invests in its employees and empowers them to be successful in their careers? We are looking for the right candidate to partner with - employees who want ...

10. ND - MT or MLT - $54.14 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $54 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Must have at least one year of experience and hold MLT or MT license by the ND Board of Laboratory Science. Hourly rate depends on licensure. Shift: Nocs with rotating weekends Specialty Type