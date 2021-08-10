Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester, GA

These Manchester companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
Manchester News Flash
Manchester News Flash
 4 days ago

(Manchester, GA) These companies are hiring Manchester residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bNRQ3TK00

1. Entry Level Manager

🏛️ Cook Out Restaurants

📍 Lagrange, GA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cook Out is one of the fastest growing companies in the QSR business. We are experiencing record growth and are looking for bright hard working Managers to join our team. We have a fast paced and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Truck Driver Class A Recent Grads Only 800 per week to start Hiring in GA

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Columbus, GA

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $17 to $18/Hour + $5,200 Bonus

🏛️ Freshpoint - Atlanta

📍 Manchester, GA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FreshPoint is Hiring CDL Class A and B Drivers for Delivery Routes Earn $18/hr - $5,200 Incentive Bonus - Recent Grads Welcome! Local Routes - Get Home Daily Want a Career With FreshPoint? Get ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level Warehouse/Machine Operators

🏛️ On Track Staffing

📍 Lagrange, GA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Entry Level Warehouse Workers/Machine Operators in LaGrange, GA No experience necessary!!! Temp to Hire !!! OnTrack Staffing Benefits on DAY 1!!! Must have steel toed boots Apply online at www ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Thomaston, GA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Manchester News Flash

Manchester News Flash

Manchester, GA
33
Followers
178
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Manchester News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, GA
City
Lagrange, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Insurance#Qsr#Ga M5w Transport#Cdl#Freshpoint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy