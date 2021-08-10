No experience necessary — Centreville companies hiring now

(Centreville, AL) These companies are hiring Centreville residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Sales, Work from Home

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Tuscaloosa, AL

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales/Management opportunity Field Underwriting - No experience necessary Employment type: Part-time & Full-time We are looking for enthusiastic, career-minded, self-motivated individuals who want ...

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Montevallo, AL

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. HVAC Helper

🏛️ TemperaturePro Birmingham

📍 Pelham, AL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TemperaturePro Birmingham is currently hiring for a full-time entry-level HVAC Helper to help with renovation projects and HVAC service and installation while learning the trade, in and around Pelham ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Coaling, AL

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Tuscaloosa, AL

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

6. Entry Level Outside Sales Consultant

🏛️ Southeastern Roofing

📍 Bessemer, AL

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FACTS ABOUT THIS OPPORTUNITY: - Average 1st year income: $80,000 (Years 2+ $125,000) - Base Salary + Bonus - THIS JOB IS MINIMALLY AFFECTED BY THE ECONOMY (COVID-19) - QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Great ...