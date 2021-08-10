Work remotely in Albuquerque — these positions are open now

(Albuquerque, NM) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.



1. Customer Service Representative "100% Remote & Work from Home"

🏛️ Umbertone & Associates

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our organization is looking for a Virtual Service Representatives who are looking for an opportunity to help our members protect their families. We work closely with union members such as; Teachers ...

2. Customer Service Representative - $20/hr

🏛️ VIPdesk Connect

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Remote (at-home) CHANEL Customer Service Representative provides elevated customer service for Chanel's customers via all communications channels (phone, email, and chat). Dedicated to this ...

3. Remote Veteran Lynk Specialist

🏛️ Benelynk

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New Training Class Begins on September 27 , 2021 Does the idea of applying your talents at a company that helps people and compensates well for doing so inspire you? We call it "doing good while ...

4. PADCARE INC work-at-home agents-Customer service/call center

🏛️ PADCARE, Inc.

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CUSTOMER SERVICE ASSOCIATE-WORK FROM HOME About Us: PADCARE, Inc. has an immediate need for dedicated Customer Service people to help us reunite lost pets with their Pet Parents through the use of ...

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

6. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

7. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service ? Then this is the career path for ...

8. Remote Customer Service Rep (Concierge)

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description Concierge Service Team At SYKESHome, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! As a remote based Customer Service Rep for SYKES Concierge Service Team, you ...

9. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...

10. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...