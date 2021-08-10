Hiring Now: These roles are open in Brainerd

(BRAINERD, MN) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Brainerd.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Brainerd:

1. Outside Sales - 150k+ GET PAID DAILY

🏛️ FFL Freedom

📍 Brainerd, MN

💰 $500,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Overview: FFL Freedom believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in the FIRST YEAR! WHY WORK HERE... * Ask about our FAST START program. * Highest Commission paid - TOP ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - PACU - Post Anesthesia Care Unit - $1167.58 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Brainerd, MN

💰 $1,167 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Post Anesthesia Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Brainerd, MN. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Baxter, MN

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

4. General Manager

🏛️ Doherty Career Solutions

📍 Brainerd, MN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you an experienced leader? Do you have a passion for safety and quality? Great! Doherty Career Solutions is partnering with a local Brainerd, MN client as they search for a new General Manager

5. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Brainerd, MN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

6. Purchasing Manager

🏛️ Brainerd Lakes Economic Development Corporation

📍 Brainerd, MN

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overall Position Summary The Purchasing Manager is responsible for planning, sourcing, and procurement for raw materials, supplies, outside services, and capital equipment. Communicate with internal ...

7. 3rd shift Production Coordinator

🏛️ Doherty Career Solutions

📍 Baxter, MN

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you a skilled Production Coordinator ? Do you have experience leading a team? Great! Doherty Career Solutions is partnering with a growing Baxter, MN client as they search for a 3rd Shift ...

8. Grant writer

🏛️ Global Aero Medical Services PC

📍 Breezy Point, MN

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We will; task you on a. wny changes made to the Cares Act that concern nonprofits/ Get access to the official gtrans account for GAMS PCn and \folllo guidelines pertaining to us.Execute AAP Company ...

9. College Laboratory Asst 1

🏛️ State Of Minnesota

📍 Brainerd, MN

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary Job Summary This position exists to provide technical tutoring assistance to logistical coordination of Marine and Powersports projects as part of the curriculum. The position provides ...

10. Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) Travel Nurse RN - $3320 per week in MN

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Brainerd, MN

💰 $3,320 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...