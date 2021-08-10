Hiring Now: These roles are open in New River

(NEW RIVER, AZ) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in New River.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in New River:

1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Cave Creek, AZ

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

2. Solar Energy Consultant - Inside Sales

🏛️ Zenernet

📍 Scottsdale, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Zenernet is looking for passionate, talented and highly-motivated professionals to join our growing team of Solar Energy Sales Consultants. Our sales platform provides best-in-class training and ...

3. Virtual Assistant

🏛️ Tulpehocken Spring Water

📍 Phoenix, AZ

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for a remote part time Virtual Assistant to join our quick growing team. Be a part of Outstanding company. Fastest growing company! If you're looking for a long term career come join us

4. Administrative Services Officer 3 (Branch Finance Manager)

🏛️ Arizona Department of Health Services

📍 Phoenix, AZ

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Arizona Department of Health Services Position: Administrative Services Officer 3 (Branch Finance Manager) Division of Licensing - Bureau of Admin Licensing Location: 150 N 18th Ave Phoenix, AZ ...

5. Class A Auto Parts Delivery Driver

🏛️ ProDrivers

📍 Phoenix, AZ

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full Time Class A CDL Driver with one year recent experience. Truck driver must have one-year Tractor Trailer delivery experience. Capable of driving a 48-58ft day cab. Manual & Automatic ...

6. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Sales

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 Peoria, AZ

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $21.90/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

7. Computerized Process Monitor

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Phoenix, AZ

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR AN ADVENTURE?? Start a new career in the booming SEMI-CONDUCTOR industry! Your new career begins with 9 to 12 months, training and living in Taiwan!! You will then return to ...

8. Warehouse Employee | Tolleson, AZ

🏛️ TransForce

📍 Glendale, AZ

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description TransForce is seeking professional Warehouse Employees in Tolleson, AZ ***Start Working This Week!*** * $18.00 per Hour plus Benefits * Monday thru Friday -7:00 AM to 4:00 PM

9. Class B CDL Driver - $5K Hiring Bonus!

🏛️ Sunstate Equipment Co., LLC

📍 Phoenix, AZ

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Rollback Driver 750/CDL - Class B CDL Driver Pay Rate: $18.65 - $23.30 DOE - PAID WEEKLY!! $5K Hiring Bonus! * Paid Time Off - Vacation, Holidays, Personal Days, and Sick Time * Daily Vacation ...

10. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Peoria, AZ

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...