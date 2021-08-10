Get hired! Job openings in and around Elko

(ELKO, NV) Companies in Elko are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Elko:

1. Business Development Executive- Remote options available- $100K+

🏛️ Howard Paul Agency

📍 Elko, NV

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Thank you for checking out our job description! We are seeking self-motivated individuals that are looking to get started ASAP. Ideal candidates are sharp individuals with previous track record for ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2038 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Elko, NV

💰 $2,038 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Elko, NV. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2038 ...

3. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Elko, NV

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

4. Mechanical Milllwright

🏛️ Industrial Trade Services

📍 Elko, NV

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Millwright Job Description: Millwright- Preferred minimum of 6 months documented field experience in chosen craft discipline. Must have the ability to read and interpret instructions and ...

5. Emergency Medical Technician

🏛️ Classic Air Medical

📍 Elko, NV

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedX AirOne, Northern Nevada's premier transport service, is seeking qualified EMTs to join our growing team. MedX AirOne EMTs fulfill an important role within MedX AirOne and the communities we ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Elko, NV

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Elko, NV

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

8. Home Daily CDL-A Driver Jobs - Make 85K Annually - Home Every Day

🏛️ Barney Trucking

📍 Elko, NV

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring CDL-A Experienced Drivers in Elko, NV Enjoy driving a fully loaded, brand new truck -Trucks are traded out every 18 months! Drive for Barney Trucking - Family Owned - Award Winning - Driver ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM + Great Benefits

🏛️ Shaffer Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Elko, NV

💰 $82,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Routes with Weekly Home Time - Most Routes Get You Home On Weekends! The top ...

10. Class A CDL Driver- Up to $7K in Incentives

🏛️ Valued Advertiser

📍 Elko, NV

💰 $300 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

UP TO $7K IN RELOCATION AND SIGN-ON INCENTIVES! EARN UP TO $300 PER DAY! Savage offers local routes, where you are home each day and have consistent time with your family and friends. Our ...