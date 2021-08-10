Cancel
Powers, OR

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Powers

Posted by 
 4 days ago

(POWERS, OR) Companies in Powers are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Powers:


1. Software Engineer 4

🏛️ Maxonic, Inc.

📍 Myrtle Point, OR

💰 $61 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Employment Type: Contract \r \r Job title: Software Engineer 4 \r \r Job location: Remote \r \r Duration : 12+ months \r \r Pay rate: $61/hr on W2 \r \r \r \r Seeking a Senior Software Engineer Level ...

2. Sr. DevOps Manager

🏛️ Maxar Technologies Ltd

📍 Myrtle Point, OR

💰 $205,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Please review the job details below. Maxar is seeking a Sr. DevOps Manager to lead the GCS DevOps team, based in Westminster, CO. This position may also work remotely within the U.S.. In this role ...

3. Registered Nurse | RN | MS (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Coquille, OR

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

4. Full Stack Developer

🏛️ Forrest Solutions

📍 Myrtle Point, OR

💰 $75 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Duration- 6-9 months Job Responsibilities * Full-stack development Web UX/UI, REST APIs, Backend, DB modeling, CI/CD, and Deployment automation. * Strong experience with SaaS and cloud-based ...

5. Senior Python Developer

🏛️ SimioCloud

📍 Myrtle Point, OR

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Us SimioCloud, a Moore Company, has developed an innovative platform that leverages vast consumer data with the latest machine learning and artificial intelligence to drive integrated ...

Powers, OR
ABOUT

With Powers Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

