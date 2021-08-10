Cancel
Eureka, KS

Job alert: These Eureka jobs are accepting applications

Eureka Dispatch
 4 days ago

(EUREKA, KS) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Eureka.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Eureka:


1. CDL-A Owner Operator Tanker Truck Driver

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 El Dorado, KS

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fort Transfer is looking for CDL-A tanker drivers who are ready to join a leader in the transportation industry. Driving with Fort Transfer means a career with a family-oriented company that strives ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 El Dorado, KS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Regional - $3,500 Sign-On Bonus - $1,350+/wk Guaranteed - Home Every Other Week - $1,000 Hiring B...

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 El Dorado, KS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No carrier pays you better than Marten. We're raising our pay once again. With our most recent pay raise this year, drivers are earning up to an additional $12,000 annually. Also, with our weekly ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Eureka, KS

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Physicians / Anesthesiology Job in El Dorado, Kansas / Permanent

🏛️ Odyssey Staffing

📍 El Dorado, KS

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our client near Wichita, KS is seeking full-time or part-time CRNAs to work in a large surgery center. Open to licensing candidates. Surgery Center focused on ENT; gynecology; orthopaedics; general ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Court Services Officer I - 13th Judicial District

🏛️ Kansas Judicial Branch

📍 Eureka, KS

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position number : K0072484 Location of Employment : 13th Judicial District, Eureka, Kansas 67045 Salary and Benefits : Court Services Officer I, Grade 34, salary $23.12 hourly Kansas Judicial Branch ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Flatbed Truck Drivers Needed

🏛️ P & S Transportation

📍 El Dorado, KS

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now hiring flatbed drivers! Flex dispatch and 27% line haul pay give you freedom to make more. Call P&S Transportation to learn how our top drivers earn $1,500 - $1,600 per week. CDL A Truck Driver ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL-A Dedicated Company Driver

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 El Dorado, KS

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 El Dorado, KS

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Teams - $3,500 Sign-On Bonus - $1,000 Hiring Bonus - $1,500/wk Guaranteed - Home BiWeekly

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 El Dorado, KS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL Team Drivers with Marten can count on 4,500-5,500 miles a week and an average earnings of $90,000/year or more each! Top earners can earn up to $100,000+.Teams can get home every other week or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Eureka Dispatch

Eureka, KS
ABOUT

With Eureka Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

