Work remotely in Baltimore — these positions are open now

(Baltimore, MD) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.



1. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Baltimore, MD

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

2. Major Account Executive

🏛️ Search BizAthletes

📍 Baltimore, MD

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MID-MARKET/MAJOR ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE - SOFTWARE COMPENSATION: * Salary: $70,000 - $85,000 * 1st Year Total Earnings Range: $130,000 - $180,000+ * 401K * Full Health Benefits * Remote Work *Must live ...

3. Jr Sales Account Executive (Remote)

🏛️ TargetCW

📍 Baltimore, MD

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jr Sales Account Executive (Remote) Remote Pay: $30-$35hr (Weekly pay + Benefits ) 4 months ( High potential for extension/permanent) Full- time M-F Our client is an established and leading ...

4. Customer Support Representative (Remote)

🏛️ LawnStarter

📍 Baltimore, MD

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LawnStarter provides an array of lawn care services to our customers across the United States by connecting them with local lawn care professionals. We're preparing for another year of amazing growth ...

5. Salesforce Administrator, Aurea Software (Remote) - $60,000/year USD

🏛️ Crossover for Work

📍 Baltimore, MD

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crossover is the world's #1 source of remote full-time jobs. Our clients offer top-tier pay for top-tier talent. We're recruiting this role for our client, Aurea Software. Have you got what it takes

6. Account Executive, Aurea Software (Remote) - $200,000/year USD

🏛️ Crossover for Work

📍 Baltimore, MD

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crossover is the world's #1 source of remote full-time jobs. Our clients offer top-tier pay for top-tier talent. We're recruiting this role for our client, Aurea Software. Have you got what it takes

7. Inside Sales Exec - Powersports/Motorcycle Division (remote)

🏛️ DX1

📍 Baltimore, MD

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Powersports DMS experience (dealer or vendor) is a MUST! * Remote home office (based anywhere in the U.S.) * New business hunter - Prospect across the Central and West Coast US territory. * Strong ...

8. Senior Sales Executive (REMOTE)

🏛️ Advantage Media

📍 Baltimore, MD

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* This opportunity is remote for candidates living outside of Charleston, SC. Advantage|ForbesBooks has an exciting opportunity for a talented and aggressive sales professional with a track record of ...

9. Account Executive (REMOTE)

🏛️ Dash Investments

📍 Baltimore, MD

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Account Executive The Opportunity: We are searching for an Account Executive with 1-5 years of work experience to join our fast-growing sales team. The candidate selected for this role ...