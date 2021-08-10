Cancel
Terry, MT

Job alert: These Terry jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Terry Dispatch
Terry Dispatch
 4 days ago

(TERRY, MT) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Terry.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Terry:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RoJTw_0bNRPodt00

1. Class A CDL Solo Truck Driver - Dedicated Lanes, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Over the Road Solo Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Solos - starting ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. City Court Clerk

🏛️ Montana State Job Bank

📍 Glendive, MT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

City Court Clerk - Glendive, MT. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: High School Diploma or equivalent; ability to type at least 50 wpm; ability to pass background check. PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS: 2 years ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Real Estate Servicing Manager

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Growing financial company seeking experienced Real Estate Servicing Manager near Miles City, MT! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Brittany Perry Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sales Representative

🏛️ Verizon Authorized Retailer Cellular Plus

📍 Glendive, MT

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Verizon Authorized Retailer - Cellular Plus Sales Representative $500 Sign On Bonus We need outgoing full time Sales Representatives who are genuinely devoted to finding the best solution for our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1821.6 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Glendive, MT

💰 $1,821 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Glendive, MT. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 09/20/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1821 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($1690/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Glendive, MT

💰 $1,690 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL-A Dedicated Company Driver

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Glendive, MT

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn 62-70 CPM + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Transport America - Company Drivers

📍 Fallon, MT

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers New Hire Transition Bonus - Top Pay as High as 70 CPM for Teams - Recent CDL School Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay! Now Hiring Solo and Team Drivers! New Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Fallon, MT

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Terry Dispatch

Terry Dispatch

ABOUT

With Terry Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

