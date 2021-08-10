These Genoa companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Genoa, AR) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Genoa companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Hope, AR

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

2. MANAGEMENT TRAINEE

🏛️ Arkansas Elite 4Force

📍 Texarkana, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MANAGEMENT TRAINEE * Management position in the * (give area) area can be * Yours after 6 months of specialized * Training: $60k 1st year potential. * Field trained by an experienced team. * Must be ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Texarkana, TX

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Texarkana, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

5. Truck Driver Class A Recent Grads Only 800 per week to start Hiring in AR

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Texarkana, AR

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

6. Utility Worker

🏛️ Sterno

📍 Texarkana, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Scope: Operations entry-level position. Personnel will be trained in various positions on the assembly lines. Essential Functions: 1. Perform capping function, bottle inserting and manual case ...

7. Bather / Groomer Trainee

🏛️ PetSmart

📍 Texarkana, TX

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

YOUR GROOMING CAREER: Start your career in grooming as a Groomer Trainee! As a Groomer Trainee in our Grooming Salon, you'll have the opportunity to build personal relationships with your clients ...