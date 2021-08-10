Get hired! Job openings in and around Freeman

(FREEMAN, SD) Companies in Freeman are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Freeman:

1. WORK FROM HOME ON YOUR SCHEDULE!!! No cold calling!!!

🏛️ The Wayland Group

📍 Parker, SD

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED!! MUST BE HARD WORKING!!! Why work here?? Awesome culture you rarely come across High Income Potential with NO LIMITS Raises EVERY 2 MONTHS!!!!! Mentors & friends to guide you in ...

2. Travel LPN / LVN - $1,768 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Canistota, SD

💰 $1,768 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a LPN / LVN for a travel job in Canistota, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: LPN / LVN * Discipline: LPN / LVN * Start Date: 08/23/2021 * Duration ...

3. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Freeman, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Travel LPN / LVN - $1,613 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Canistota, SD

💰 $1,613 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a LPN / LVN for a travel job in Canistota, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: LPN / LVN * Discipline: LPN / LVN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration: 13 ...

5. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Salem, SD

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Speech Language Pathologist for a travel job in Salem, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Speech Language Pathologist * Discipline: Therapy