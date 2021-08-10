Hiring Now: These roles are open in Crosby

(CROSBY, ND) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Crosby.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Crosby:

1. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Crosby, ND

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

2. Driver / First Responder

🏛️ Divide County Ambulance District

📍 Crosby, ND

💰 $60 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

THIS POSITION IS ON CALL FROM HOME. SEE BELOW. Job Summary Operates ambulances and equipment while assisting prehospital clinicians at the basic care level. Essential Functions/Duties · Be available ...

3. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Crosby, ND

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Columbus, ND

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service ? Then this is the career path for ...