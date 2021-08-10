Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crosby, ND

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Crosby

Posted by 
Crosby Digest
Crosby Digest
 4 days ago

(CROSBY, ND) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Crosby.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Crosby:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bNRPiLX00

1. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Crosby, ND

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Driver / First Responder

🏛️ Divide County Ambulance District

📍 Crosby, ND

💰 $60 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

THIS POSITION IS ON CALL FROM HOME. SEE BELOW. Job Summary Operates ambulances and equipment while assisting prehospital clinicians at the basic care level. Essential Functions/Duties · Be available ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Crosby, ND

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Columbus, ND

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service ? Then this is the career path for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Crosby Digest

Crosby Digest

Crosby, ND
3
Followers
177
Post
399
Views
ABOUT

With Crosby Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crosby, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Summary Operates#S P Data Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Detroit

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Detroit: 1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Lease Purchase - Up to $10k/week; 2. Conagra Dedicated - IN; 3. Outside Sales Representative; 4. Commercial Insurance Account Manager - Experienced; 5. Financial Services - Work
Spartanburg, SCspartanburgwater.org

SWS Administration Office Closure

Spartanburg Water is committed to providing for the health and safety of our employees, while continuing to provide the important services our customers and community depend on. In light of the recent increases in COVID-19 infections in our community, beginning Monday, August 16, the Main Lobby in our Administration Building at 200 Commerce St. will be closed to walk-in traffic.
SoftwarePosted by
Ladders

30 companies switching to long-term remote work

During the coronavirus pandemic, the transition to working from home was fast and furious for a lot of organizations. But, many companies are now figuring out that permanent remote work is the future of work—pandemic or not. Below are 30 companies that have switched to long-term remote work, along with...
SoftwareMortgageNewsDaily.com

Customer Service, AE, MLO, Sales Mgt.; LOS, Sales, Workflow Tools; Lender Earnings Dissected: What is an IRLC?

As potential buyers of odd properties cogitate on Boston’s Skinny House (reportedly built to spite the owner’s neighbor & brother), and our industry mulls over Fannie’s decision to include rent payments in its credit decision, stock analysts are mulling over lender earnings. Earlier in the year this Commentary discussed IRLCs in the opening paragraph. (“Income and revenue are certainly metrics whence people make decisions. Is the profit on a locked, but not funded, loan something a lender should count on their balance sheet? And if so, if the loan falls out, is it a real loss? If you’re interested in accounting nuances, ask your CFO about Interest Rate Lock Commitments (IRLCs), an acronym for a lender’s locked pipeline.”) I mention this because IRLCs are figuring into lender’s results, and may continue to do so. More details below! Servicing figures greatly into earnings, and today’s podcast is available here has an interview with TMS’ Jason Kwasny focusing on how lenders should choose a subservicer. This week’s is sponsored by Richey May: bringing solutions and innovation through advisory, audit, tax, technology, and other services in the mortgage industry and in banking.

Comments / 0

Community Policy