Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Orange Grove

(Orange Grove, TX) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Orange Grove are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Aspire Financial Solutions
📍 Alice, TX
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
2. Customer Service Representative (Bilingual)
🏛️ Bold Business
📍 Corpus Christi, TX
💰 $13 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Customer Service Representative (Bilingual) Corpus Christi, Texas / Bold Business - Front Office / Part-Time Apply for this job We are looking for Customer Service Representatives to manage inbound ...
3. Administrative Assistant (Part-Time)
🏛️ Thrivas
📍 Corpus Christi, TX
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Administrative Assistant (Part-Time) + Part Time + Corpus Christi, TX ( + Posted 6 months ago Thrivas Staffing Agency Small, family owned business, is currently hiring a part time Administrative ...
4. Sales Representative ($20k commissions monthly)
🏛️ Family First Life
📍 Corpus Christi, TX
💰 $200,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Family First Life is the premier company for flexible schedule opportunities in a motivating environment of independent Life Insurance Agents. SEEKING: Licensed Life Insurance Agents, or the right ...
5. Retail Part Time Sales Associate
🏛️ GNC
📍 Corpus Christi, TX
💰 $9 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Job Summary: GNC is looking for dynamic sales associates that not only Live Well as a lifestyle, but have the desire to share that passion with others. If that describes you, then join the high ...
