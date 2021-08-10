Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Orange Grove

(Orange Grove, TX) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Orange Grove are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Aspire Financial Solutions

📍 Alice, TX

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Customer Service Representative (Bilingual)

🏛️ Bold Business

📍 Corpus Christi, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Representative (Bilingual) Corpus Christi, Texas / Bold Business - Front Office / Part-Time Apply for this job We are looking for Customer Service Representatives to manage inbound ...

3. Administrative Assistant (Part-Time)

🏛️ Thrivas

📍 Corpus Christi, TX

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Administrative Assistant (Part-Time) + Part Time + Corpus Christi, TX ( + Posted 6 months ago Thrivas Staffing Agency Small, family owned business, is currently hiring a part time Administrative ...

4. Sales Representative ($20k commissions monthly)

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Corpus Christi, TX

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Family First Life is the premier company for flexible schedule opportunities in a motivating environment of independent Life Insurance Agents. SEEKING: Licensed Life Insurance Agents, or the right ...

5. Retail Part Time Sales Associate

🏛️ GNC

📍 Corpus Christi, TX

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary: GNC is looking for dynamic sales associates that not only Live Well as a lifestyle, but have the desire to share that passion with others. If that describes you, then join the high ...