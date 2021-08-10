Cancel
Orange Grove, TX

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Orange Grove

Posted by 
Orange Grove Post
Orange Grove Post
 4 days ago

(Orange Grove, TX) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Orange Grove are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1untV2_0bNRPfhM00

1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Aspire Financial Solutions

📍 Alice, TX

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Customer Service Representative (Bilingual)

🏛️ Bold Business

📍 Corpus Christi, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Representative (Bilingual) Corpus Christi, Texas / Bold Business - Front Office / Part-Time Apply for this job We are looking for Customer Service Representatives to manage inbound ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Administrative Assistant (Part-Time)

🏛️ Thrivas

📍 Corpus Christi, TX

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Administrative Assistant (Part-Time) + Part Time + Corpus Christi, TX ( + Posted 6 months ago Thrivas Staffing Agency Small, family owned business, is currently hiring a part time Administrative ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sales Representative ($20k commissions monthly)

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Corpus Christi, TX

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Family First Life is the premier company for flexible schedule opportunities in a motivating environment of independent Life Insurance Agents. SEEKING: Licensed Life Insurance Agents, or the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Retail Part Time Sales Associate

🏛️ GNC

📍 Corpus Christi, TX

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary: GNC is looking for dynamic sales associates that not only Live Well as a lifestyle, but have the desire to share that passion with others. If that describes you, then join the high ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Orange Grove Post

Orange Grove Post

Orange Grove, TX
ABOUT

With Orange Grove Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

