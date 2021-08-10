Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Elberton, GA) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.



1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+)

🏛️ North Life Insurance

📍 Homeland Park, SC

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Anderson, SC

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

3. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Athens, GA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

4. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Athens, GA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...

5. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Athens, GA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote, Flexible Schedule (License Required)

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Athens, GA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...