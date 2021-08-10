Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Havre

(HAVRE, MT) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Havre.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Havre:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $3,276 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Havre, MT

💰 $3,276 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Havre, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery

2. Clerk- Receptionist - SMC

🏛️ Northern Montana Hospital

📍 Havre, MT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Clerk- Receptionist - SMC Responsible for answering and directing all telephone calls within the facility; assist patients in the scheduling, re-scheduling and cancellation of appointments ...

3. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Havre, MT

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

4. Sales Associate

🏛️ Proactive Dealer Solutions

📍 Havre, MT

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tilleman Motor Company is seeking sales associates to join their team! Be a part of a successful team at this family owned and operated dealership where you can earn the opportunity to grow your ...

5. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Havre, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

6. Agriculture Service Technicians Needed

🏛️ Tilleman Motor Company

📍 Havre, MT

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Agricultural Service Technicians Needed! AGCO-Challenger-Macdon-Bobcat -Massey Ferguson-- Montana $5000 SIGNING BONUS FOR EXPERIENCED TECH SO...why consider moving to MONTANA? It is the last best ...

7. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Havre, MT

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - Hospice Palliative Care RN - $1,638 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Havre, MT

💰 $1,638 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Hospice Palliative Care RN for a travel nursing job in Havre, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Hospice Palliative ...

9. CDL-A Dedicated Company Driver

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Havre, MT

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

10. Sales Representative

🏛️ Verizon Authorized Retailer - Cellular Plus

📍 Havre, MT

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Verizon Authorized Retailer - Cellular Plus Sales Representative- $500 Sign On Bonus! We need outgoing full time Sales Representatives who are genuinely devoted to finding the best solution for our ...