Weighing 45 tonnes and measuring 43.6m in length, the King Khufu Solar Boat is considered to be the oldest intact ship in the world. From around 2500BC it lay entombed in a chamber carved out of rock at the foot of the Great Pyramid of Giza – presumably to carry the pharaoh Khufu with sun god Ra to the afterlife – until it was discovered in pieces in 1954.