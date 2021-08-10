Job alert: These Algona jobs are accepting applications

(ALGONA, IA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Algona companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Algona:

1. Welding Technician

🏛️ WorkRocket

📍 Humboldt, IA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Got welding or manufacturing experience? Looking for a better job or even a career? This is your opportunity to put more money in the bank and live your best life now and into retirement! Learn new ...

2. Feed Mill Technician

🏛️ Center Fresh Egg Group

📍 Corwith, IA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Title: Feed Mill Technician Department: Feed Mill Operations Reports To: Feed Mill Manager Status: Full-time; Hourly $18-24 depending on experience Joining the Center Fresh Group team is ...

3. Warehouse Package Handler

🏛️ FedEx Ground PH US

📍 Dakota City, IA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Auto req ID: 295698BR Job Summary FedEx Ground is an essential business that needs people to help us support the economy, handling life-saving medications and other items that keep our communities as ...

4. Enrollment Coach

🏛️ Iowa Lakes Community College

📍 Emmetsburg, IA

💰 $41,953 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Enrollment Coach Classification: Professional Support B Department: Admissions Report to: Director of Admissions General Job Summary: This is a full-time position located on our Emmetsburg ...

5. Construction Labor

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 Graettinger, IA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking individuals with construction experience that want to grow with this company. This is a trial-hire opportunity with the chance to become a long term employee, and starting pay is $16.50/hour

6. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Algona, IA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

7. CDL-A Truck Driver - Reefer

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Algona, IA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

8. CDL Dedicated Truck Driver - Earn Up to 50 CPM + 99% No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Transport America - Dedicated

📍 Wesley, IA

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Top Pay as High as 50 CPM! New Hire Transition Bonus - $3,000 Referral bonus Pay & Benefits * New hire transition bonus for solo drivers paid after first dispatch ...

9. CDL-A Company Truck Driver Job - Home Weekly!

🏛️ Hill Brothers Transportation

📍 Algona, IA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Come Join The Hill Bros Family And Get Home Weekly! Hill Bros. is now seeking CDL-A truck drivers for opportunities offering high starting pay rates, weekly home time, and loads of great benefits. We ...

10. Class A CDL Truck Drivers

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Algona, IA

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring CDL-A Drivers - Earn $70,000 Annually Average Annual Pay of $70,200-$78,000 and a $10,000 sign on bonus for experienced drivers Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $0.63-$0.67 ...