New OmniActive CEO says he follows example of famous football coach

(Eagan, MN) -- Kirk Cousins is doing everything to avoid COVID-19, other than commit to getting the vaccine. After missing the last few days for COVID-19 protocols, Cousins was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list today and said that he would follow COVID-19 protocols going forward. Cousins said he will be vigilant and that he supports the protocols but would not commit getting the shot and said his vaccination status is "A very private health matter." Cousins and backup Nate Stanley had to deal with the NFL's COVID-19 protocols on Saturday because they were close contacts to Minnesota backup QB Kellen Mond, who tested positive to the virus.