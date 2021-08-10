These Pine Bluff companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Pine Bluff, AR) Looking to get your foot in the door in Pine Bluff? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Pine Bluff, AR

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

2. Production Associate

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 Sheridan, AR

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Staffmark is looking to hire Stacker's for our company in Sheridan, AR! This is a temp to hire position! No experience required! No experience needed, we are looking for reliable and motivated ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Pine Bluff, AR

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

4. MANAGEMENT TRAINEE

🏛️ Arkansas Elite 4Force

📍 Pine Bluff, AR

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MANAGEMNET TRAINEE * Management position in the * (give area) area can be * Yours after 6 months of specialized * Training: $60k 1st year potential. * Field trained by an experienced team. * Must be ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Pine Bluff, AR

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Pine Bluff, AR

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...