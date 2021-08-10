Cancel
Providence, RI

These Providence companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Providence Bulletin
Providence Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Providence, RI) These companies are hiring Providence residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hfzf_0bNROwHQ00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Providence, RI

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Providence, RI

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Providence, RI

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level Sales Role at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads

🏛️ Victory Lap

📍 Providence, RI

💰 $69,119 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Interested in Tech Sales? Find out why Victory Lap is the #1 Bootcamp for individuals looking to not just get a job in this fast-growing industry but also launch a successful, life-changing career in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Account Manager - Entry Level

🏛️ Millennium Recruiting, Inc.

📍 Providence, RI

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are one of the area's major marketing firms, and we're continuing to expand. We are in need of new ENTRY LEVEL manager trainees with fresh and innovative ideas to represent the major companies we ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Team Member - $16/hr

🏛️ Shake Shack Inc.

📍 Providence, RI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Customer Service-Counter-Cashier-Cook - Entry Level Starting Rate: $16.00+ an Hour Shake Shack is a modern day "roadside" burger stand serving deliciously classic burgers, fries, hot dogs ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. RSC Solar Consultant - Paid Training & Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ Venture Solar

📍 Providence, RI

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Venture Solar is a residential and commercial solar provider servicing customers in NJ, NY, CT, MA, NH, and RI. We take an employee and customer first approach with the goal of providing the best ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Entry-level Information Technology (IT) Internship

🏛️ Year Up

📍 Providence, RI

💰 $36,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you interested in an entry-level information technology (IT) internship? Year Up is a one-year, intensive program that provides young adults with hands-on skill development, corporate internships ...

Click Here to Apply Now

