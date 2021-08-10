Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Ogallala

(OGALLALA, NE) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Ogallala.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ogallala:

1. CDL-A Dedicated Company Driver

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Ogallala, NE

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

2. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Ogallala, NE

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

3. Staff Accountant

🏛️ 21st Century Equipment LLC

📍 Ogallala, NE

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

21st Century Equipment is now accepting applications for a Staff Accountant located in Ogallala, NE. The position will be responsible for verifying and processing accounting and business transactions ...

4. Boss Shop Diesel Mechanic/Technician

🏛️ Boss Truck Shops, Inc

📍 Big Springs, NE

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: $2,000 hiring bonus for Diesel Mechanics/Technicians. Details of bonus: $500 payable at 3 months, $750 at 6 months and $750 at 12 months. Must be employed at time of payout. Boss Truck ...

5. CDL A Regional Drivers - Excellent Pay and Benefits!

🏛️ JBS Carriers

📍 Ogallala, NE

💰 $140 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GREELEY, CO - REGIONAL DRIVERS Your Home for a Better Future. Drive how you want with pay and benefits no one can beat. Feed the nation without sacrificing home time. Advance to the position you ...

6. Licensed Practical Nurse | LPN | GERI (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Ogallala, NE

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a Licensed Practical Nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2218 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Julesburg, CO

💰 $2,218 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Julesburg, CO. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

8. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1645.56 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Ogallala, NE

💰 $1,645 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Ogallala, NE. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1645.56 ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,218 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Julesburg, CO

💰 $2,218 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Julesburg, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

10. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Ogallala, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...