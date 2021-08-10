Job alert: These jobs are open in Moorefield

(MOOREFIELD, WV) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Moorefield companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Moorefield:

1. Hiring Event - Forklift Operator - Start at $20.50/Hour

🏛️ Sysco - Front Royal, VA - Hiring Event

📍 Baker, WV

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join us For a Sysco Open Interview Event In Front Royal, VA Event Date & Time: Wed. August 11th & Wed. August 18th, 2021 3:00pm - 7:00pm EST Both Days Event Address: 1000 Baugh Rd, Front Royal, VA ...

2. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Moorefield, WV

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

3. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Moorefield, WV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Family Practice Physician Traditional Practitioner - Physicians Only Apply - Locum

🏛️ Sumo Medical Staffing

📍 Romney, WV

💰 $90 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Family Practice Physician Traditional Practitioner practice is seeking a qualified physician for Romney, WV. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD

5. Restaurant Crew Member

🏛️ Burger King

📍 Moorefield, WV

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This job posting is for employment at an independently owned and operated franchisee of Burger King. Opportunity Awaits! As a Team Member, you will become an important member of a fast-paced team ...

6. Forklift Operator - Start at $20.50/Hour - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Sysco - Front Royal, VA - Forklift Operator

📍 Wardensville, WV

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SYSCO IS NOW HIRING Forklift Operators in Front Royal, VA Start at $20.50/Hour, and Up to $35.75/Hour With Incentive Opportunities No Experience Required, But Preferred Full Benefits Package ...

7. Licensed Practical Nurse $28

🏛️ JayKay Medical Staffing

📍 Petersburg, WV

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This will be for six a (6) month contract and up to 40 hours per week. Overtime is possible but is not guaranteed and can be mandated. We are seeking a Licensed Practical Nurse to join our team! You ...

8. Sales Executive Field Sales

🏛️ Kohler Luxstone Showers by Remodel USA "Authorized Dealer"

📍 Romney, WV

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Rep / Outside Sales / In-Home Sales - We are seeking sales consultants that will mainly be meeting with customers at their home on pre-set-qualified appointments. Our Home Improvement Company ...

9. CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Drivers: $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT!

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Moorefield, WV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company Driver TeamsBenefits * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Earn upwards of $1,200 per week if available for 6 days out of the week * Home Weekly * Drop and Hook

10. CDL Truck Drivers - Home Daily - Earn Up to $90,000/Year + Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Virginia

📍 Moorefield, WV

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $90,000/Year + $2,500 Sign-On Bonus - Recent Grads Welcome Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally ...