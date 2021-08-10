Cancel
North Chicago, IL

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in North Chicago

Posted by 
North Chicago Times
North Chicago Times
 4 days ago

(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in North Chicago.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in North Chicago:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bNROskW00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Waukegan, IL

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Inside Sales - Freight Brokerage - Customer Sales

🏛️ Trek Freight Services, LLC

📍 Lincolnwood, IL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Business Development Specialist Welcome to Trek Freight Services, LLC! Trek is a private 3rd Party Logistics Brokerage, owned by individuals with over 30 years of experience, located in Lincolnwood ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Dry Van - $1,400/wk Guaranteed - Home Nightly

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 North Chicago, IL

💰 $300 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No carrier pays you better than Marten. With our weekly guaranteed pay, drivers are taking home a minimum of $73,000 yearly. You'll get home every night on this Dedicated Dry Van route. For a limited ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Operations Assistant

🏛️ Howe Technology Industrial Inc

📍 Lake Zurich, IL

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Operations Assistant Job Description Howe Technology is a small but highly successful distribution company providing custom engineered products to original equipment manufacturers across North ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Customer Service Clerk

🏛️ Village of Schaumburg

📍 Schaumburg, IL

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

VILLAGE OF SCHAUMBURG Human Resources Department 101 Schaumburg Court Schaumburg, IL 60193 The Village of Schaumburg is a thriving community of 75,936 residents located 12 miles west of O'Hare ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Operations

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 Kenosha, WI

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $21.45/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Full-Time Optician/Optical Sales Person

🏛️ Eye To Eye Careers

📍 Chicago, IL

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary: 20/hour - 20/hour Full-Time Optician/Optical Sales Competitive salary and great benefits await! $20/hour plus commission Paid Holidays Vision Insurance Dental Insurance Medical Insurance IRA ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Beach Park, IL

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Owner Operator - Gross $182,000-$200,000/Year + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Hub Group - Owner Operator

📍 North Chicago, IL

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hub Group is Seeking CDL-A Owner Operators Gross $182k-$200k/year + $5k Sign-On Bonus Your Miles Take You Further On Regional Runs With Hub Group! One of the Nation's top carriers, Hub Group, is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL-A Owner Operator Tanker Truck Driver

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Waukegan, IL

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fort Transfer is looking for CDL-A tanker drivers who are ready to join a leader in the transportation industry. Driving with Fort Transfer means a career with a family-oriented company that strives ...

Click Here to Apply Now

