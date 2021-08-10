Cancel
Sutton, WV

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Sutton

Posted by 
Sutton News Beat
Sutton News Beat
 4 days ago

(SUTTON, WV) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Sutton.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sutton:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bNROrrn00

1. Over the Road Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Weston, WV

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2325.6 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Weston, WV

💰 $2,325 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Weston, WV. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Cashier

🏛️ Walmart

📍 Sutton, WV

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You'll discover more than a job at Walmart. This is a place where you can really make a difference in the lives of our customers, as well as your own. Come see how working at Walmart can unlock a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Sutton, WV

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Medical Assistant

🏛️ Williams Family Practice PLLC

📍 Weston, WV

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Medical Assistant to become a part of our team! You will perform routine administrative and clinical assignments to keep the medical facility running smoothly. Responsibilities

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Sutton, WV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,083 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Weston, WV

💰 $2,083 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Weston, West Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Certified Nurse Assistant LLong Term Care *** Quick start $18hr

🏛️ JayKay Medical Staffing

📍 Weston, WV

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Certified Nurse Assistant Behavioral Health to join our team! You will work alongside fellow caregivers to provide high quality patient care. Responsibilities: * Provide patient care ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Class A CDL - Team Truck Driver

🏛️ Schneider

📍 Weston, WV

💰 $7,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Team truck driver compensation is among the highest in Schneider's fleet. Earn up to $0.60 per mile* starting pay as you average 5500 miles per week (with choice to run more or less) and 1100 miles ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Team Drivers Interested in Lease Purchase Program!

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Weston, WV

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Sutton News Beat

Sutton News Beat

Sutton, WV
ABOUT

With Sutton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

