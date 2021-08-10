Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Williston

(WILLISTON, ND) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Williston.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Williston:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3207 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Williston, ND

💰 $3,207 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Williston, ND. Shift: 4x12 hr flex Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

2. Registered Respiratory Therapist | RRT | RESP (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Williston, ND

💰 $65 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being an Allied health professional. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position ...

3. CDL A Oilfield Water Haul Truck Driver $2,000+ WEEKLY! - Flex Shifts

🏛️ Mile High Solutions

📍 Williston, ND

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for Great Pay, Flexible Shifts , and* Competitive Benefits? * Well we are excited to announce We are now in Urgent need of 8 Water Haulers to join our* Oilfield Service Team! * This ...

4. Insurance Underwriter - Training Available - Work From Home jp101

🏛️ The Jason Pogue Agency

📍 Williston, ND

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Agent Needed We are looking for a highly motivated, goal oriented and ambitious salesperson. Our main goal is to help families protect their homes in the event of tragedy. Our company promotes ...

5. ND - Physical Therapist - $47.77 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Williston, ND

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mercy Medical is in need of a qualified Physical Therapist to start immediately. Candidate must have minimum of 2 years of traveling experience along with active BLS certification. Delivers quality ...

6. Diesel Mechanic

🏛️ Outkast Repair

📍 Williston, ND

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Diesel Mechanic to join our team! You will be responsible for repairing various vehicles and transmission systems. Responsibilities: * Repair automobiles, trucks, buses, and ...

7. Onsite - Desktop Support Technician

🏛️ Ovation Workplace Services Inc.

📍 Williston, ND

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Role - Desktop Support Technician Job Summary Desktop Technician will provide day to day local remote desktop support, receive inbound calls, answer questions, troubleshoot and document steps ...

8. Laborer - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Badger Tank and Pressure Vessel LLC

📍 Arnegard, ND

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Badger Tank is currently seeking hard-working, ambitious shop hands with an interest in welding. We are growing quickly and offer on-the-job training, good pay and benefits. We will keep you busy ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3022.38 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Williston, ND

💰 $3,022 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Williston, ND. Shift: 4x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3022 ...