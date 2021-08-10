Cancel
Tuscaloosa, AL

Start tomorrow? Tuscaloosa companies hiring immediately

Posted by 
Tuscaloosa Times
Tuscaloosa Times
 4 days ago

(Tuscaloosa, AL) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Tuscaloosa are looking for people who can start immediately.

1. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ PrideStaff

📍 Northport, AL

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PrideStaff has immediate openings for all shifts!!! Starting pay is $9 an hour. Call 205-440-3729 Temp to Hire position Immediate Opening for local Answering Service * Answers and routes incoming ...

2. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Tuscaloosa, AL

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

3. Class A CDL Truck Drivers

🏛️ Ryder System

📍 Tuscaloosa, AL

💰 $1,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Description Stop your job search! Now hiring for immediate openings for Class A drivers, and want you to join our team in Greer, SC Call Michelle (315) 352-3180 Or text " Greer " to (315 ...

4. CDL Driver Class A

🏛️ Personnel Staffing, Inc. - Tuscaloosa Location

📍 Tuscaloosa, AL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Now Available! Requirements: * 3 years of Class A driving experience * Valid Class A License * Clean motor vehicle report * Clean criminal background * Able to pass an immediate drug ...

5. Production Assembler

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Vance, AL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Adecco is hiring immediately for Production Assembler jobs with SAS in Vance, AL. Weekly pay starting at $15.00 per hour and comprehensive benefits after 1 week. After you apply, you will have a ...

Tuscaloosa Times

Tuscaloosa Times

Tuscaloosa, AL
