Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Searchlight require no experience
(Searchlight, NV) Looking to get your foot in the door in Searchlight? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.
1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+)
🏛️ Asset Life Insurance
📍 Bullhead City, AZ
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
2. Entry Level Management
🏛️ California Home Pros
📍 Laughlin, NV
💰 $80,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...
3. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week
🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads
📍 Searchlight, NV
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...
4. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On
🏛️ Transport America - Solo
📍 Searchlight, NV
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...
5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads
📍 Bullhead City, AZ
💰 $60,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...
6. Entry Level Solar Sales Consultant (Pre-scheduled appointments)
🏛️ Momentum Solar
📍 Henderson, NV
💰 $150,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Unique Opportunity! Position: Solar Sales Consultant Location: Las Vegas, NV Schedule: Flexible Annual Income: $100,000-$150,000 + full benefits Start Date: ASAP Job Overview: We are currently ...
7. Bather / Groomer Trainee
🏛️ PetSmart
📍 Bullhead City, AZ
💰 $6,000 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
YOUR GROOMING CAREER: Start your career in grooming as a Groomer Trainee! As a Groomer Trainee in our Grooming Salon, you'll have the opportunity to build personal relationships with your clients ...
