Ready for a change? These Pagosa Springs jobs are accepting applications

(PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Pagosa Springs.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Pagosa Springs:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Pagosa Springs, CO

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

2. Certified Surgical Technologists

🏛️ Upper San Juan Health Service District

📍 Pagosa Springs, CO

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pagosa Springs Medical Center has an opening for Certified Surgical Technologists . The Surgical Technologist will work directly with the surgeon and the circulating registered nurse. Assists surgeon ...

3. SEP Case Manager

🏛️ Community Connections

📍 Pagosa Springs, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Community Connections, Inc. is a community non-profit serving Southwest Colorado. We have been supporting children, families, and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities since 1985 ...

4. Parks Maintenance Worker

🏛️ Town of Bayfield

📍 Bayfield, CO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full-Time Parks Maintenance Worker - Town of Bayfield. The Parks and Recreation Department is currently accepting applications for a parks maintenance worker position. Primary duties involve ...

5. Resort Marketing Concierge

🏛️ Wyndham Destinations

📍 Pagosa Springs, CO

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Put the World on Vacation At Wyndham Destinations our mission is simple: to put the world on vacation. With a spirit of caring, creativity and fun, our teams help families and friends create memories ...

6. Youth Sports Supervisor

🏛️ Town of Bayfield

📍 Bayfield, CO

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part-Time - Youth Sports Supervisor - Town of Bayfield. The Parks and Recreation Department is currently accepting applications for youth sports supervisors. This position will provide supervision of ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Pagosa Springs, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM - Great Benefits

🏛️ Crete Carrier - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Pagosa Springs, CO

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Route Options - Weekly Home Time With Most Routes Getting You Home On Weekends

9. Travel Nurse RN - Pediatrics - $1,260 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Pagosa Springs, CO

💰 $1,260 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Pediatrics for a travel nursing job in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Pediatrics * Discipline ...

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn 62-70 CPM + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Transport America - Company Drivers

📍 Pagosa Springs, CO

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers New Hire Transition Bonus - Top Pay as High as 70 CPM for Teams - Recent CDL School Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay! Now Hiring Solo and Team Drivers! New Pay ...