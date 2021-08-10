Cancel
Socorro, NM

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Socorro

Socorro News Alert
 4 days ago

(SOCORRO, NM) Companies in Socorro are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Socorro:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9Zk5_0bNROYI600

1. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,974 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Socorro, NM

💰 $2,974 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Socorro, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL-A Company Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Socorro, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ The DKS Platinum Partners

📍 Socorro, NM

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you are searching for a company that pays well, and takes care of all members, feel free to apply. This position provides great medical and life benefits, weekly pay, and plenty of advancement ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Direct Support Professional - Floater (Socorro, NM)

🏛️ Tresco Inc

📍 Socorro, NM

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join Tresco, Inc. and be part of a growing and dynamic team! We have a great opportunity for a Direct Support Professional - Floater position! Must be willing & available to work all shifts to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $1600 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Socorro, NM

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Socorro, NM. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1600 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Home Daily, Earn Up to $80k/Yr.

🏛️ Sysco - New Mexico

📍 Bosque, NM

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $80,000/Year Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to contribute to the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Socorro, NM

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $3k Sign-On

🏛️ Chalk Mountain - El Paso, TX

📍 Socorro, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is Hiring Experienced, Local, Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas What's different about driving for Chalk Mountain? * Earn up to $100,000 annually * Get home daily * A company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) Travel Nurse RN - $3040 per week in NM

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Socorro, NM

💰 $3,040 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. NM-RN-L&D-12N- $60.51 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Socorro, NM

💰 $60 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FBC/L&D RNPlease only submit candidates that area aware of their submission to our facility. Please do not allow candidates to contact facility. Please only submit candidates with an active NM or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

