Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Butler

(BUTLER, GA) Companies in Butler are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Butler:

1. CDL OTR HAZMAT Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn $5,500/Week

🏛️ Dillon Logistics - Owner Operators

📍 Americus, GA

💰 $5,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dillon Logistics is Seeking Owner Operators Earn $5,500+ per Week + $4,000 Sign-On Bonus Equipped with an elite driver force, we deliver exceptional, efficient, superior services to every customer

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $4056 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Thomaston, GA

💰 $4,056 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Next Move, Inc. is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Thomaston, GA. Shift: 4x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

3. Life Insurance Agent - No Experience Necessary

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 12

📍 Americus, GA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior Life Insurance Company is doing a nationwide recruiting search for life insurance agents. Besides our amazing compensation plan, there are many other benefits to joining Senior Life. The ...

4. Construction Superintendent Commercial - traveling (Southeast US)

🏛️ Commercial General Contractor

📍 Byron, GA

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Start immediately. Growing General Contractor in north FL seeking an experienced professional Commercial Construction Working Superintendent for projects in the SE US. Commercial experience a must

5. Hiring Mechanics - Level I, II, and III Positions Available

🏛️ Amwaste LLC

📍 Butler, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mechanic I, II, and III Jobs Available - Great Pay and Benefits! Benefits: $15 - $35+ hourly based on position and location 2,500 sign-on bonus (depending on location) 7 days of paid time off ...

6. Regional - $1,250/wk Guaranteed - Weekly Home Time - $1,000 Hiring Bonus

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Fort Valley, GA

💰 $1,250 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL A Truck Drivers - Drive regional and stay close to home. Join the Marten team and get home weekly or every week - depending on where you live. Plus, drivers on this route are guaranteed to earn ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,299 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Thomaston, GA

💰 $3,299 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nurse First is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Thomaston, Georgia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit * Discipline ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,182 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Thomaston, GA

💰 $3,182 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Magnet Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Thomaston, Georgia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

9. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3042 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Thomaston, GA

💰 $3,042 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Thomaston, GA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekends - Earn $1,200/Week Min. + Benefits

🏛️ Paschall Truck Lines - Coors Dedicated

📍 Butler, GA

💰 $3,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers Dedicated Opportunity - Home Weekends!!! Start at 60 CPM Base Pay & $1,200.00/Week Minimum Pay Protection! Plus $3,000 Transition Bonus! PTL - 85 years in business and ...