West Tisbury, MA

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in West Tisbury require no experience

Posted by 
West Tisbury Voice
 4 days ago

(West Tisbury, MA) These companies are hiring West Tisbury residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

1. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 New Bedford, MA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL A Driver Jobs for Military Vets earn $88,000 first year, no experience required!

🏛️ TMC Transportation

📍 New Bedford, MA

💰 $88,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DESTINATION EXCELLENCE Earn up to $88,000 in first year! Your Opportunity Earn ➤ Paid Flatbed Training with Top Industry Pay to Start! We offer the best payscale in the industry for new drivers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Dartmouth, MA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Falmouth, MA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Field Solar Consultant - Paid Training & Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ Venture Solar

📍 New Bedford, MA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Venture Solar is a residential and commercial solar provider servicing customers in NJ, NY, CT, MA, NH, and RI. We take an employee and customer first approach with the goal of providing the best ...

Click Here to Apply Now

West Tisbury, MA
ABOUT

With West Tisbury Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

