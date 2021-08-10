Cancel
Witter, AR

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Witter

Witter News Beat
Witter News Beat
 4 days ago

(WITTER, AR) Companies in Witter are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Witter:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bNROQEI00

1. Life Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ Family First Life Breakthrough

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $400,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***** ***** ***** ***** ***** ***** ***** ***** ***** Six Figures First Year! Do you have the drive, ambition, and tenacity to make $120k-$500k/year but lacking the right opportunity? Are you accountable, coachable, and possess a positive mental ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Class A Company Drivers Wanted

🏛️ TDN Trucking

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Check This Out! If you would like to get in front of a recruiter even faster, go to our URL below, it takes only 3 minutes to fill out and a recruiter will contact you within minutes. *copy and paste ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sales Representative WORK FROM HOME

🏛️ The Price Group

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior Life Insurance Company is doing a nationwide recruiting search for life insurance agents. Besides our amazing compensation plan, there are many other benefits to joining Senior Life. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit

🏛️ Soliant

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $4,657 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shift: 4x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $4657 / Week • BLS and ACLS required possibility of taking care of COVID patients must have 1 year of experience 48 hours guaranteed ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CL A Run 21-Home 7 100% No Touch-Rider Day One

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $2,485 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A OTR Drivers earn $2485/WK running 21 days out and then 7 days home with average weekly pay of $2100-$2485/WK - most drivers will earn $2485/WK Drivers are paid the following - this does NOT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Software Engineer

🏛️ Graybar

📍 Springdale, AR

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Make a difference. As a Software Engineer, you will be responsible for the application development of solutions on multiple platforms for use by the Company's internal and external customers and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Customer Service Representative "100% Remote & Work from Home"

🏛️ Umbertone & Associates

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our organization is looking for a Virtual Service Representatives who are looking for an opportunity to help our members protect their families. We work closely with union members such as; Teachers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Restaurant Manager - 1894 W 6TH STREET- Braum's

🏛️ Braum

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $58,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview If you are a positive, energetic person looking for a career that offers an excellent compensation package and the chance for advancement, Braum's is the place for you! We offer excellent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Location Manager

🏛️ Tommy's Express

📍 Springdale, AR

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tommy's Express is seeking a Site Manager to lead the team in our Springdale, AR location! We're seeking an experienced manager to help deliver the ultimate car washing experience to our guests! Join ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Termite Technician Trainee

🏛️ Terminix

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

For more than 85 years, Terminix has built a reputation as one of the nation's leading providers of termite and pest control services, safeguarding over 3 million homes and businesses against all ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Witter News Beat

Witter News Beat

Witter, AR
ABOUT

With Witter News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

