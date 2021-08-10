Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Witter

(WITTER, AR) Companies in Witter are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Witter:

1. Life Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ Family First Life Breakthrough

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $400,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***** ***** ***** ***** ***** ***** ***** ***** ***** Six Figures First Year! Do you have the drive, ambition, and tenacity to make $120k-$500k/year but lacking the right opportunity? Are you accountable, coachable, and possess a positive mental ...

2. CDL Class A Company Drivers Wanted

🏛️ TDN Trucking

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Check This Out! If you would like to get in front of a recruiter even faster, go to our URL below, it takes only 3 minutes to fill out and a recruiter will contact you within minutes. *copy and paste ...

3. Sales Representative WORK FROM HOME

🏛️ The Price Group

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior Life Insurance Company is doing a nationwide recruiting search for life insurance agents. Besides our amazing compensation plan, there are many other benefits to joining Senior Life. The ...

4. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit

🏛️ Soliant

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $4,657 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shift: 4x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $4657 / Week • BLS and ACLS required possibility of taking care of COVID patients must have 1 year of experience 48 hours guaranteed ...

5. CL A Run 21-Home 7 100% No Touch-Rider Day One

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $2,485 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A OTR Drivers earn $2485/WK running 21 days out and then 7 days home with average weekly pay of $2100-$2485/WK - most drivers will earn $2485/WK Drivers are paid the following - this does NOT ...

6. Software Engineer

🏛️ Graybar

📍 Springdale, AR

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Make a difference. As a Software Engineer, you will be responsible for the application development of solutions on multiple platforms for use by the Company's internal and external customers and ...

7. Customer Service Representative "100% Remote & Work from Home"

🏛️ Umbertone & Associates

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our organization is looking for a Virtual Service Representatives who are looking for an opportunity to help our members protect their families. We work closely with union members such as; Teachers ...

8. Restaurant Manager - 1894 W 6TH STREET- Braum's

🏛️ Braum

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $58,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview If you are a positive, energetic person looking for a career that offers an excellent compensation package and the chance for advancement, Braum's is the place for you! We offer excellent ...

9. Location Manager

🏛️ Tommy's Express

📍 Springdale, AR

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tommy's Express is seeking a Site Manager to lead the team in our Springdale, AR location! We're seeking an experienced manager to help deliver the ultimate car washing experience to our guests! Join ...

10. Termite Technician Trainee

🏛️ Terminix

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

For more than 85 years, Terminix has built a reputation as one of the nation's leading providers of termite and pest control services, safeguarding over 3 million homes and businesses against all ...