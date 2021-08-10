Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Atkins, VA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Atkins-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Abingdon, VA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Delivery Driver (4271) needed in Marion,VA - $16.00 to $20.00 per hour

🏛️ Domino's Pizza

📍 Marion, VA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Ready to make some money? Start delivering with Domino's! Job Types: Full-time & Part-time - with Flexible Scheduling Compensation: $16.00 to $20.00 per hour* *Hourly wages + average tip If you need ...

3. Laborer

🏛️ Tazewell Co Bd Supervisors

📍 Tazewell, VA

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Laborer Tazewell County is seeking qualified applicants for the part time temporary position of general laborer at Cavitt's Creek Park. Duties include but are not limited to Taking reservations ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $300/Day + No-Touch

🏛️ Dart - DEX Part Time

📍 Atkins, VA

💰 $300 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Ready for a New Local Part-Time Truck Driving Opportunity? Home Daily, Earn Up to $300/Day, Paid Orientation & More! Paid Vacation & Great Benefits! Our Part-Time Opportunities Include: * Home Daily

5. Housekeeper- Bolling Wilson Hotel

🏛️ Up To Par Services LLC

📍 Wytheville, VA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Code | 003 Job Title | Part-Time Housekeeper Department | Housekeeping Location | Bolling Wilson Hotel Reports to | Housekeeping Supervisor Compensation | $10.00-$12.00/Hr. Based on Experience

6. Customer Service Representative - (4260)

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Elk Creek, VA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Type: Full-time/ Part Time Salary: $11.25 to $12 per hour Job Description: Great things are happening at Domino's Pizza, and we are looking for exceptional people who want to be part of the best ...