Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandy Valley, NV

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Posted by 
Sandy Valley Daily
Sandy Valley Daily
 4 days ago

(Sandy Valley, NV) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0iAq_0bNROJIR00

1. CUSTOMER RETENTION REPRESENTATIVE - Interim Work From Home

🏛️ Cox Communications

📍 Las Vegas, NV

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CUSTOMER RETENTION REP - INTERIM WORK FROM HOME - Las Vegas Without a cape or golden lasso like other superheroes we know, in this role, you're saving Cox Communications customers and helping them ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Remote Customer Service Representative - Work From Home

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Las Vegas, NV

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At SYKESHome, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! As a remote based Customer Service Rep for SYKES Concierge Service Team, you will provide professional and efficient ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Las Vegas, NV

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Las Vegas, NV

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Remote L&H Licensed Benefits Customer Service Rep - (3 - 4 Month Contract)

🏛️ Gallagher

📍 Las Vegas, NV

💰 $1,750 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Gallagher is a global leader in insurance, risk management and consulting services. We help businesses grow, communities thrive and people prosper. We live a culture defined by The Gallagher Way, our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Bilingual Reservation Sales Call Center Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NAVIS

📍 Las Vegas, NV

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About NAVIS For our hospitality clients, getting and keeping profitable guests is tougher than ever. NAVIS is the leading direct booking platform for hospitality, with proven solutions that help ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Inbound Sales Agent

🏛️ Public Storage

📍 Henderson, NV

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Start at $17 per hour and grow up to $27 per hour! Full time, work from home position! Immediate participation in Sales Agent Bonus Plan! As a Phone Sales Agent , you will be able ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Sales Representative - Residence Specialist Remote

🏛️ CRS Temporary Housing

📍 Las Vegas, NV

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Residence Specialist - Remote Position CRS Temporary Housing is a leader in our industry providing temporary housing solutions to individuals who are displaced from their home due to loss. Working ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Inside Sales Representative

🏛️ Advanced Car Shipping

📍 Las Vegas, NV

💰 $700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Immediately! Post Date April 7, 2021 Job Category Sales & Marketing Location Remote Schedule Full-Time Relocation N Brand Advanced Car Shipping Position type Sales We're a fast growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Experienced B2B Appointment Setter/Telemarketer

🏛️ Terraboost Media

📍 Las Vegas, NV

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Terraboost Media is looking for an experienced Appointment Setter with B2B or advertising sales experience to work remotely. Must live in one of the following states: CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Sandy Valley Daily

Sandy Valley Daily

Sandy Valley, NV
26
Followers
175
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sandy Valley Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Sandy Valley, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work From Home#Advertising#Sales Representative#Home#Cox Communications#Sykeshome#Customer Service Rep#Home Nexrep#American#Navis#Terraboost Media#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Public Healthyourmileagemayvary.net

Starting Monday: First U.S. Market With Mandatory Vaccines For All Hotel Stays

Since the delta variant took hold in mid-July, we’ve all seen the rules. For example, the new Harry Potter store in NYC has capacity limits in place so they’re using a virtual queue system (we visited it; the store is an amazing hot mess, y’all). Everyone again has to wear masks indoors at Disney parks. Some places have taken it even further, i.e., if you plan to see a Broadway show, you’ll have to show proof of vaccination.
LifestylePopculture

Southwest Airlines Takes Harsh Steps to Block Customers From Saving on Flights

Southwest Airlines just launched a lawsuit that could stop customers from saving money on air travel. Southwest is suing a company called Skiplagged, which helps customers find two-step flights going directly to their desired destination since this often works out to be cheaper than a direct flight. According to Southwest's legal filing, this is becoming harmful to operations.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

2 senior housing projects underway in Las Vegas, Henderson

A Texas developer has expanded to Southern Nevada with two 55-and-older apartment complexes. Sparrow Partners announced that it broke ground on a 173-unit complex in the southwest Las Vegas Valley and a 189-unit project around the Inspirada area of Henderson. Both are scheduled to open in mid-2022, the firm said.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Foreclosure in Las Vegas over a garbage bill?

It is absurd to believe that a minor trash bill could lead to a foreclosure (Sunday Review-Journal) At best, the service could or should be stopped after the second non-payment, about a $120 value. The best effective avenue for recovery is a lien on the property. If the property ever...
Las Vegas, NVvegasnews.com

Las Vegas’ Second Oldest Souvenir Shop Closes its Doors

The second oldest souvenir shop in Las Vegas, Mr. Boxer Inc., will be closing its retail location located in the Las Vegas McCarran International Airport, Gate C-24, on August 13th. Est. in 1992, Mr. Boxer has proudly sent tourists and locals home with their favorite souvenirs, novelty boxers, men’s and women’s loungewear and apparel for over 25 years.
Tampa, FLfox13news.com

Rent is higher than the average mortgage in Tampa Bay, experts say

TAMPA, Fla. - Rent in the Tampa Bay area increased by 20% compared to last year, putting the region in the top five metros for having the highest rent increases in the country, according to data analyzed by Dr. Lei Wedge, an associate professor of finance from the University of South Florida specializing in real estate.
Technologyaithority.com

Glia Partners With Duck Creek Technologies To Provide Enhanced Digital Customer Service Capabilities To P&C Insurers

Partnership enables agents and insureds to have more seamless, efficient experiences. Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service, announced that it has partnered with Duck Creek Technologies , a leading provider of SaaS insurance core systems, to offer Duck Creek’s customers Glia’s Digital Customer Service platform. This enables insurers to provide a significantly enhanced level of agent and customer service, reduce call times and boost efficiencies.
TV & Videostimebusinessnews.com

IPTV Business Opportunities: Make Money or Expand Your Business

One of the most viable options to grow your business and make money in television services is through IPTV. Video streaming solutions are at their peak right now, and it’s an excellent idea for anyone to dive deeper into them to make the most out of their services. It’s important...
Spartanburg, SCspartanburgwater.org

SWS Administration Office Closure

Spartanburg Water is committed to providing for the health and safety of our employees, while continuing to provide the important services our customers and community depend on. In light of the recent increases in COVID-19 infections in our community, beginning Monday, August 16, the Main Lobby in our Administration Building at 200 Commerce St. will be closed to walk-in traffic.
Industryaithority.com

Iconic American Travel Brand Airstream Deploys Amperity CDP to Drive Increased Brand Loyalty and Deliver Enhanced Customer Service

Amperity’s Platform Will Fuel Airstream’s Digital Transformation Using Comprehensive Customer Profiles and Actionable Data-Driven Insights. Airstream, Inc. maker of the iconic “silver bullet” fleet of Airstream travel trailers and best-in-class touring coaches, has tapped Customer Data Platform (CDP) Amperity to unify consumer data and better understand the digital, financial and physical journeys vital to Airstream owners, or “Streamers.” The unified database of Streamers, created using Amperity’s customer data and identity platform, will better enable Airstream to engage with existing customers and to continue to deliver an elevated customer service.
Businesstechgig.com

CSS Corp launches CSS EDISON, a cloud-based digital customer experience transformation platform

CSS Corp today announced the launch of CSS EDISON , a cloud-based intelligent customer experience (CX) transformation platform for accelerated digitalisation of end-to-end CX and technology support ecosystems. The AI-first platform drives superior customer as well as employee experiences through a unique combination of easy-to-deploy intelligent modules, best-in-class professional services,...
BusinessNew Haven Register

Reinvent Telecom Grows Engineering & Partner Success Teams

New Talent Strengthens Technology, Network and Support Services. Reinvent Telecom, a provider of private-labeled unified communications, SIP trunking, direct routing for Microsoft Teams and contact center as a service solutions, announced today that it has expanded its team of experienced professionals to support the rapid growth of its white-label reseller partner program. Additions include new talent in partner success, accounting and engineering.
SoftwareMortgageNewsDaily.com

Customer Service, AE, MLO, Sales Mgt.; LOS, Sales, Workflow Tools; Lender Earnings Dissected: What is an IRLC?

As potential buyers of odd properties cogitate on Boston’s Skinny House (reportedly built to spite the owner’s neighbor & brother), and our industry mulls over Fannie’s decision to include rent payments in its credit decision, stock analysts are mulling over lender earnings. Earlier in the year this Commentary discussed IRLCs in the opening paragraph. (“Income and revenue are certainly metrics whence people make decisions. Is the profit on a locked, but not funded, loan something a lender should count on their balance sheet? And if so, if the loan falls out, is it a real loss? If you’re interested in accounting nuances, ask your CFO about Interest Rate Lock Commitments (IRLCs), an acronym for a lender’s locked pipeline.”) I mention this because IRLCs are figuring into lender’s results, and may continue to do so. More details below! Servicing figures greatly into earnings, and today’s podcast is available here has an interview with TMS’ Jason Kwasny focusing on how lenders should choose a subservicer. This week’s is sponsored by Richey May: bringing solutions and innovation through advisory, audit, tax, technology, and other services in the mortgage industry and in banking.

Comments / 0

Community Policy