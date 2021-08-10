Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Sandy Valley, NV) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.



1. CUSTOMER RETENTION REPRESENTATIVE - Interim Work From Home

🏛️ Cox Communications

📍 Las Vegas, NV

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CUSTOMER RETENTION REP - INTERIM WORK FROM HOME - Las Vegas Without a cape or golden lasso like other superheroes we know, in this role, you're saving Cox Communications customers and helping them ...

2. Remote Customer Service Representative - Work From Home

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Las Vegas, NV

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At SYKESHome, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! As a remote based Customer Service Rep for SYKES Concierge Service Team, you will provide professional and efficient ...

3. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Las Vegas, NV

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...

4. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Las Vegas, NV

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...

5. Remote L&H Licensed Benefits Customer Service Rep - (3 - 4 Month Contract)

🏛️ Gallagher

📍 Las Vegas, NV

💰 $1,750 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Gallagher is a global leader in insurance, risk management and consulting services. We help businesses grow, communities thrive and people prosper. We live a culture defined by The Gallagher Way, our ...

6. Bilingual Reservation Sales Call Center Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NAVIS

📍 Las Vegas, NV

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About NAVIS For our hospitality clients, getting and keeping profitable guests is tougher than ever. NAVIS is the leading direct booking platform for hospitality, with proven solutions that help ...

7. Inbound Sales Agent

🏛️ Public Storage

📍 Henderson, NV

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Start at $17 per hour and grow up to $27 per hour! Full time, work from home position! Immediate participation in Sales Agent Bonus Plan! As a Phone Sales Agent , you will be able ...

8. Sales Representative - Residence Specialist Remote

🏛️ CRS Temporary Housing

📍 Las Vegas, NV

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Residence Specialist - Remote Position CRS Temporary Housing is a leader in our industry providing temporary housing solutions to individuals who are displaced from their home due to loss. Working ...

9. Inside Sales Representative

🏛️ Advanced Car Shipping

📍 Las Vegas, NV

💰 $700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Immediately! Post Date April 7, 2021 Job Category Sales & Marketing Location Remote Schedule Full-Time Relocation N Brand Advanced Car Shipping Position type Sales We're a fast growing ...

10. Experienced B2B Appointment Setter/Telemarketer

🏛️ Terraboost Media

📍 Las Vegas, NV

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Terraboost Media is looking for an experienced Appointment Setter with B2B or advertising sales experience to work remotely. Must live in one of the following states: CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN ...