Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Imperial

(IMPERIAL, NE) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Imperial.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Imperial:

1. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ HomeTown Agency

📍 Wauneta, NE

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HomeTown Agency is growing, and ready to add a new Customer Service Representative to our team. We pride ourselves on our excellent culture, and we are seeking someone who wants to be a part of that ...

2. Laborer

🏛️ CHS Inc

📍 Champion, NE

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CHS Inc. is a leading global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States that provides grain, food and energy resources to businesses and consumers around the ...

3. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Dedicated Run - Weekly Hometime

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Imperial, NE

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hogan is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $10,000 Sign on Bonus for experienced drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE : $0.50-$0.57 ...

4. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Imperial, NE

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

5. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Imperial, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...