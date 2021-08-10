Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Manchester require no experience

(Manchester, VT) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Manchester companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Sunderland, VT

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

2. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Rutland, VT

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

3. Termite Control Trainee

🏛️ Terminix

📍 Hampton, NY

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

For more than 85 years, Terminix has built a reputation as one of the nation's leading providers of termite and pest control services, safeguarding over 3 million homes and businesses against all ...

4. Accountant

🏛️ Robert Half

📍 Rutland, VT

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You could find your place in the accounting field with this position, if you're the kind of Accountant who creates spreadsheets in your sleep. Robert Half has an exciting opportunity for an entry ...

5. BENEFITS ADVISOR AND MANAGEMENT TRAINEE POSITIONS

🏛️ Kristopher Thieme Agency

📍 Rutland, VT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WORK VIRTUAL or IN OFFICE: Expanding office in Vermont seeking talented, driven, and self-motivated individuals for our Benefits Advisor positions with our union members. The Benefits Advisor is ...