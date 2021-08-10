Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Pekin require no experience

(Pekin, IL) These companies are hiring Pekin residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Peoria, IL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

2. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Peoria, IL

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

3. CDL Truck Driver - Average $95,000/Year + $7,500-$12,500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ SYGMA Illinois

📍 Pekin, IL

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Illinois Recent Graduates Welcome - Sign-On Bonuses - Avg. $95k/Year Every day, the country's most successful restaurant chains rely on ...

4. Truck Driver Class A Recent Grads Only 800 per week Salary Hiring all IL

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Peoria, IL

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Peoria, IL

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

6. Class A CDL Driver - Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ DLM Pro

📍 Peoria, IL

💰 $1,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Due to growth and demand, we've got too many essential customers needing their freight moved! We're seeking Class A CDL drivers with any level of experience! Recent Truck School grads excepted! We ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Pekin, IL

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

8. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Peoria, IL

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

9. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Peoria, IL

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#1 Final Expense Life Insurance Agency and company in the nation, looking for outgoing individuals to help us grow our sales force in your area. No experience is required; growth opportunity ...