Delmita, TX

Start tomorrow? Delmita companies hiring immediately

Posted by 
Delmita Daily
Delmita Daily
 4 days ago

(Delmita, TX) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Delmita-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0iAq_0bNROALu00

1. Porter

🏛️ Select Staff

📍 Edinburg, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Select Staff has an immediate job opening in the Edinburg area for an Equipment Maintenance Specialist Job responsibilities Moving equipment to wash bay Maintaining cleanliness of all equipment ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Call Center Representative - Edinburg

🏛️ Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins and Mott L.L.P.

📍 Edinburg, TX

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$9.00 an hour Our Edinburg office has immediate openings Call Center Representatives in a primarily inbound call center environment. Essential Duties: Receiving inbound calls and/or make outbound ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Major Pay Increase! CDL A Independent Contractors / Owner Operators - Linehaul

🏛️ SE Independent Delivery Service Inc

📍 Edinburg, TX

💰 $3,980 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call us immediately to discover where your PAY would INCREASE! (888) 622-6349 CDL A Independent Contractors and Owner Operators Major Pay Increase NEW AVG PAY/Week: $3,980 Up from $3,176 ($804 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Class A CDL Truck Driver $3000 sign on bonus $75k-$83k Annually

🏛️ Colonial Xpress, LLC

📍 Mcallen, TX

💰 $83,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Colonial Xpress , LLC, is immediately hiring OTR Drivers for our dedicated lanes. We are looking for drivers who are experienced and value safety as much as we do. Safety - IS Colonial Xpress, LLC ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Delmita Daily

Delmita Daily

Delmita, TX
ABOUT

With Delmita Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

