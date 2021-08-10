Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stuttgart, AR

Job alert: These Stuttgart jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Stuttgart Dispatch
Stuttgart Dispatch
 4 days ago

(STUTTGART, AR) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Stuttgart.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Stuttgart:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xTXm_0bNRO1Uc00

1. OTR CDL-A Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Stuttgart, AR

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Amazon Warehouse Attendant (Seasonal) - Earn $15.30/hr or more

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Keo, AR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Hourly pay rate : $15.30 or more Shifts: Morning, Day, Weekend Location: Little Rock, Arkansas Immediate ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Insurance Sales Agent - West Helena, AR

🏛️ Kemper

📍 Turner, AR

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,898 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Stuttgart, AR

💰 $2,898 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Stuttgart, Arkansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,815 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Stuttgart, AR

💰 $2,815 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Magnet Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Stuttgart, Arkansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/23/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1001.31 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Stuttgart, AR

💰 $1,001 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Stuttgart, AR. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Sales Associate - Stuttgart, AR, United States

🏛️ Hudson Group

📍 Stuttgart, AR

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Located at Stuttgart, AR, United States Grow With Us! Hudson is North America's leading travel retailer. For over 30 years, Hudson has met the needs and wants of travelers in more than 1,000 duty ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. OTR CDL Class A Company Drivers

🏛️ Sharp Transport, Inc.

📍 Stuttgart, AR

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL Class A Company Drivers SHARP TRANSPORT A BETTER JOB A BETTER LIFE!! We are Hiring! New Wage Increase! Bonus Opportunities! Make $75K or more a year!! * Starting Pay up to 52 Cents Per Mile

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $80,000/Year + $2k Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Arkansas

📍 Stuttgart, AR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $80,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Team Drivers Interested in Lease Purchase Program!

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Stuttgart, AR

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Stuttgart Dispatch

Stuttgart Dispatch

Stuttgart, AR
17
Followers
133
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stuttgart Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Helena, AR
City
Helena-west Helena, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
Stuttgart, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Otr Cdl A#Ar Kemper Turner#Rn Med Surg#United States#Hudson Group Stuttgart#Cdl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy