Job alert: These Stuttgart jobs are accepting applications

(STUTTGART, AR) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Stuttgart.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Stuttgart:

1. OTR CDL-A Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Stuttgart, AR

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

2. Amazon Warehouse Attendant (Seasonal) - Earn $15.30/hr or more

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Keo, AR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Hourly pay rate : $15.30 or more Shifts: Morning, Day, Weekend Location: Little Rock, Arkansas Immediate ...

3. Insurance Sales Agent - West Helena, AR

🏛️ Kemper

📍 Turner, AR

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second year ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,898 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Stuttgart, AR

💰 $2,898 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Stuttgart, Arkansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,815 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Stuttgart, AR

💰 $2,815 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Magnet Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Stuttgart, Arkansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/23/2021

6. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1001.31 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Stuttgart, AR

💰 $1,001 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Stuttgart, AR. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 ...

7. Sales Associate - Stuttgart, AR, United States

🏛️ Hudson Group

📍 Stuttgart, AR

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Located at Stuttgart, AR, United States Grow With Us! Hudson is North America's leading travel retailer. For over 30 years, Hudson has met the needs and wants of travelers in more than 1,000 duty ...

8. OTR CDL Class A Company Drivers

🏛️ Sharp Transport, Inc.

📍 Stuttgart, AR

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL Class A Company Drivers SHARP TRANSPORT A BETTER JOB A BETTER LIFE!! We are Hiring! New Wage Increase! Bonus Opportunities! Make $75K or more a year!! * Starting Pay up to 52 Cents Per Mile

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $80,000/Year + $2k Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Arkansas

📍 Stuttgart, AR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $80,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

10. Team Drivers Interested in Lease Purchase Program!

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Stuttgart, AR

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...