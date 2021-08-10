Cancel
Point Roberts, WA

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Posted by 
Point Roberts Journal
Point Roberts Journal
 4 days ago

(Point Roberts, WA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Point Roberts-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0iAq_0bNRNrpa00

1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Birch Bay, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Ferndale, WA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Clerical Assistants - Temporary

🏛️ Bellingham Technical College

📍 Bellingham, WA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Description Rates updated July 1, 2020 Bellingham Technical College maintains a pool of applicants available to perform part-time on-call temporary hourly assignments during the fiscal year. These ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Retail Merchandiser - Part Time - Bellingham, WA

🏛️ Select Merchandising Services

📍 Bellingham, WA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Description TNG Retail Services is Now Hiring! Join us as a . This position fits well for those who want planned-out weeks with daily schedules you set yourself. As a Retail Merchandiser, you can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home

🏛️ HLN Financial

📍 Bellingham, WA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to fill the following two roles: * Sales Representative * Agency Owner Positions do require applicant to have a Life Insurance license - currently active license, or willing to get a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Teen Intern - Youth Services

🏛️ Whatcom County Library System

📍 Bellingham, WA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The Whatcom County Library System is accepting applications for a part-time Teen Intern to assist the Youth Services department in providing teen-related library service. Must be in Grade 10-12, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Security Officer / Dispatcher

🏛️ Nooksack Northwood Casino

📍 Bellingham, WA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Nooksack Northwood Casino is looking for a Part-time Security Officer / Dispatcher! A person who shows commitment to excellent service and attendance may have an opportunity to move to a full-time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Point Roberts Journal

Point Roberts Journal

Point Roberts, WA
ABOUT

With Point Roberts Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

