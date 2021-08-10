Cancel
West Bend, WI

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in West Bend

Posted by 
West Bend Bulletin
West Bend Bulletin
 4 days ago

(West Bend, WI) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in West Bend are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bNRNqwr00

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Saukville, WI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL B Delivery Driver - Part Time Seasonal, Fall & Spring: $26/hour, $4,000 SIGN ON (Milwaukee, WI)

🏛️ Scholastic

📍 Milwaukee, WI

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Book Fair - Delivery Driver CDL Class B - Seasonal Local Delivery Routes - Weekday Schedule, Home Daily! No Nights, No Weekends! Drivers Paid Hourly: $26.00/hour New Hires for this position eligible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Roadside Assistance

🏛️ Auto Rescue Solutions

📍 Milwaukee, WI

💰 $4,000 monthly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a contactless role where you can set your own schedule, be outside, and get paid to help people? Auto Rescue Solutions (ARS) is looking for contractors in your area! We are one of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Job available - immediate employment - Part-time janitorial $12-15/hour - CleanPower - CleanPower

🏛️ CleanPower

📍 Menomonee Falls, WI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Overview CleanPower, a Marsden Holding Company, is a facility services provider with an unmatched reputation for operational excellence. We clean, sanitize, and service large and small businesses ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With West Bend Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

