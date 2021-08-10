Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in West Bend

(West Bend, WI) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in West Bend are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Saukville, WI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. CDL B Delivery Driver - Part Time Seasonal, Fall & Spring: $26/hour, $4,000 SIGN ON (Milwaukee, WI)

🏛️ Scholastic

📍 Milwaukee, WI

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Book Fair - Delivery Driver CDL Class B - Seasonal Local Delivery Routes - Weekday Schedule, Home Daily! No Nights, No Weekends! Drivers Paid Hourly: $26.00/hour New Hires for this position eligible ...

3. Roadside Assistance

🏛️ Auto Rescue Solutions

📍 Milwaukee, WI

💰 $4,000 monthly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a contactless role where you can set your own schedule, be outside, and get paid to help people? Auto Rescue Solutions (ARS) is looking for contractors in your area! We are one of ...

4. Job available - immediate employment - Part-time janitorial $12-15/hour - CleanPower - CleanPower

🏛️ CleanPower

📍 Menomonee Falls, WI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Overview CleanPower, a Marsden Holding Company, is a facility services provider with an unmatched reputation for operational excellence. We clean, sanitize, and service large and small businesses ...