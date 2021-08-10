Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Hot Springs Village

(HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Hot Springs Village.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hot Springs Village:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Hot Springs, AR

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. Sales Representative. $500-$2500 per week

🏛️ Harlan Agency

📍 Hot Springs, AR

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn $125k plus in the first year. Yes, this is a REAL JOB. The current Coronovirus situation is causing a high demand for insurance products we sell. We need agents asap who are honest, ethical and ...

3. LIcensed LIfe Insurance Sales- Fresh leads- Guaranteed Paycheck !

🏛️ Senior Care USA

📍 Hot Springs, AR

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a LIcensed LIfe Insurance Sales- Are You Tired Of Slow Money Or Bad Leads- Want a guaranteed paycheck? Join our team! We pay big bonuses weekly and a guaranteed pay check. $25 Per Hour ...

4. Travel Cath Lab Technologist - $2,137 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Benton, AR

💰 $2,137 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Cath Lab Technologist for a travel job in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Cath Lab Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health ...

5. Project Engineer

🏛️ Schulze & Burch

📍 Benton, AR

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Researches, plans, and designs mechanical and production systems on assigned projects. Directs and coordinates activities involved in fabrication, operation, application, installation, and repair of ...

6. Traveling Reset Merchandiser

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Alexander, AR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Plus is seeking traveling store setup personnel for fixture installation and merchandising projects. * Must work well on a crew in a retail setting * Must be prepared to travel for extended ...

7. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Hot Springs Village, AR

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

8. Entry Level Sales Representatives needed - IMMEDIATE OPENINGS!!!

🏛️ Safe Haven Security

📍 Benton, AR

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you like a job where every day is different? Do you enjoy meeting new people? The Sales Representative role is an excellent opportunity for energetic, self-motivated, and goal-oriented individuals

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Hot Springs Village, AR

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

