Hawkinsville, GA

Job alert: These Hawkinsville jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Hawkinsville Times
 4 days ago

(HAWKINSVILLE, GA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Hawkinsville.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hawkinsville:


1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Warner Robins, GA

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - NICU - Neonatal Intensive Care - $2,981 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Macon, GA

💰 $2,981 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Focus Staff is seeking a travel nurse RN NICU - Neonatal Intensive Care for a travel nursing job in Macon, Georgia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: NICU - Neonatal Intensive Care

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sales Representative Needed - Training Provided

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group - Hadley Agency

📍 Warner Robins, GA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter/Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Warner Robins Site Manager

🏛️ Houston County Council on Aging/Meals on Wheels

📍 Warner Robins, GA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Provide home delivered meals to seniors and people with disabilities. Experience working with seniors and volunteers desired. Computer/data base skills and reliable transportation required. H.S ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CO Manager

🏛️ Cook Out Restaurants

📍 Warner Robins, GA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cook Out is one of the fastest growing companies in the QSR business. We are experiencing record growth and are looking for bright hard working Managers to join our team. We have a fast paced and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Warner Robins, GA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Final Expense Insurance Sales

🏛️ FFL TENACIOUS

📍 Perry, GA

💰 $400,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Introduction Family First Life Tenacious is an independent marketing agency that is partnered with multiple insurance carriers such as Americo, Mutual of Omaha, John Hancock, AIG, etc. We partner ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Licensed/Unlicensed Life Insurance Sales Agents

🏛️ FFL Agent Force - Stokes Agency

📍 Perry, GA

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FFL Stokes Agency urgently hiring COACHABLE Life Insurance Agents - BOTH Licensed and Unlicensed Insurance is in SERIOUS demand and we need agents to help bridge the gap. Put simply, our job is to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL-A Truck Driver - Home Daily - $1,000 per Week - Warner Robins, GA

🏛️ Bulk Transport Company

📍 Warner Robins, GA

💰 $1,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company DriverBenefits * Local Route! * Earn up to $1,000 per Week * Home Daily! * Platinum Level Love's Points Cards Day 1 - Enjoy your drinks & coffee on us - every day

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekends - Earn $1,200/Week Min. + Benefits

🏛️ Paschall Truck Lines - Coors Dedicated

📍 Hawkinsville, GA

💰 $3,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers Dedicated Opportunity - Home Weekends!!! Start at 60 CPM Base Pay & $1,200.00/Week Minimum Pay Protection! Plus $3,000 Transition Bonus! PTL - 85 years in business and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Hawkinsville Times

Hawkinsville, GA
ABOUT

With Hawkinsville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

